Ryen Russillo leaving The Ringer for rival network

Bill Simmons’ longtime podcast partner is about to head off to greener pastures.

Ryen Russillo is set to leave The Ringer in order to launch a new digital production company, Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reported Wednesday. Glasspiegel adds that Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports are expected to invest in Russillo’s new digital production company (which would involve Barstool hosting Russillo’s new show).

Russillo’s contract with The Ringer is set to expire later this year, and he will launch his new company upon the conclusion of the deal. Glasspiegel says Russillo and Barstool Sports are closing in on a “multi-year” partnership that will involve “distribution, monetization, merch, and other infrastructure” in the fledgling company.

You can read Glasspiegel’s full report on the situation here.

Russillo, 50, has become one of the better-known names in sports media. He rose to national prominence upon joining ESPN in 2006, doing the balance of his work for ESPN Radio. Russillo eventually hosted a self-titled radio show for ESPN that became one of the network’s more popular programs.

In 2019, Russillo left ESPN in order to join The Ringer on a full-time basis. For The Ringer, Russillo has hosted his own podcast as well and has also become known for his regular appearances on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” (receiving acclaim for his strong rapport with Simmons).

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports has managed to reel in some major names over the last few years, and now Russillo is set to become the latest big fish for their network.