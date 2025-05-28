Details about Mary Lou Retton DUI emerge

Former Olympics hero Mary Lou Retton was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of driving while under the influence, and some new details from the incident have surfaced.

Retton was arrested on May 17 after police in Fairmont, W.V., received reports of a Porsche with Texas license plates that was driving “all over the roadway.” Officers then found Retton pulled over in a parking lot with a bottle of wine in the passenger seat.

According to new details that were obtained by WDTV in Bridgeport, W.V., police said Retton smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words, which are both signs of impairment. The 57-year-old looked impaired while taking three different field sobriety tests and refused to have her blood tested. Officers had found Retton in her vehicle in the parking lot of an AutoZone.

Retton was cited for one count of misdemeanor DUI and given a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Retton became famous after starring in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Calif. She won five medals in gymnastics, including a gold medal in the all-around. She was the first American to win a gold medal at the Olympics in the all-around.

Retton made headlines in 2023 when her daughter disclosed the former gymnast was in intensive care dealing with a rare form of pneumonia. Her daughter had launched a crowd-funding effort to help pay for Retton’s medical bills. Many wondered how Retton could be uninsured, which resulted in some backlash regarding how they were using the funds. Many are also wondering how Retton could be driving a Porsche if she was struggling with money.