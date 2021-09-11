Novak Djokovic has awesome quote ahead of US Open final

Novak Djokovic delivered an awesome quote ahead of his potentially historic US Open final.

Djokovic dropped the first set of his semifinal match against Sascha Zverev at the US Open on Friday night. But he won the match in five sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the final.

Now it is just Daniil Medvedev standing between Nole and history.

If Djokovic wins, he will become the first male player since Rod Laver in 1962 to achieve the calendar year grand slam.

The Serbian star resisted questions all tournament about the grand slam. But now that he has reached the final, he was willing to address the matter.

“All in, all in. Let’s do it,” Djokovic told Patrick Mcenroe. “I’m going to put my heart, my soul and my body and my head into that one.

“I’m going to treat the next match like it is the last match of my career,” he said.

Wow. Djokovic is not messing around in this one.

The 34-year-old is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most majors with 20. Not only would winning the final against Medvedev give him the grand slam, it would also give him more majors than any other male player in history. That’s a lot at stake.