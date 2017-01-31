Derek Fisher reportedly has championship rings stolen during home burglary

Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher reportedly had his home burglarized this week, and he is now missing his five championship rings.

According to TMZ, Fisher told police that someone broke into his home in Los Angeles early Monday morning and stole more than $300,000 worth of jewelry, including his five NBA title rings. Fisher says he left his home at around 7:30 a.m. and returned three hours later, realizing that someone had been inside. Here’s more:

We’re told officials believe the perp got into the house through a side door — and went for his jewelry. Among the stolen goods was Fisher’s 5 NBA rings he won during his run with the Lakers. They’re each worth a ton of cash. Our sources say other jewelry was taken as well. The LAPD is currently investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.

Athletes and former athletes having their homes burglarized is unfortunately nothing new. Considering Fisher only left his house for three hours, it is probably safe to assume someone was watching him. We saw something similar happen to an NBA star a few years back when he was out celebrating his own birthday party.