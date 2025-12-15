Stefon Diggs had surprising response to Patriots’ loss

Stefon Diggs had a surprising response to his New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills 35-31 in Week 15 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday.

The Patriots had won 10 games in a row prior to their Week 15 game against the Bills, but they lost at home to see that streak end. Their lead in the AFC East also dropped to one over the Bills, with whom they split their regular-season series.

Typically a team and its players would be upset after a loss, but Diggs had more of a positive outlook, saying it was probably good for the team to lose.

“I wouldn’t say we forgot (how to lose). You never know. We probably needed it… it’s good for us. I kinda said it at the beginning of the year. Lessons,” Diggs said.

If the loss ignites a fire under the Patriots, then that would make the defeat a good thing, as Diggs says. But if opponents use this as a way to figure out how to beat the Patriots and they end up going on a losing streak, then the loss may signify that the team peaked too early.

The 11-3 Patriots have games at the Ravens and Jets before hosting the Dolphins in their final regular-season game. Diggs had 3 catches for 26 yards in the game as the Patriots focused on their rushing game, which delivered 246 yards and 4 touchdowns.