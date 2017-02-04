Kevin Durant, Draymond Green had ‘heated exchange’ during loss to Kings

Is there some trouble brewing in the Golden State paradise?

According to Deuce Mason of CBS Sacramento, Warriors forwards Draymond Green and Kevin Durant had a “heated exchange” during Saturday’s 109-106 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Durant and Green just got into a heated exchange on the Warriors bench — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) February 5, 2017

Green was apparently upset after Durant dribbled out a third-quarter possession before dumping it off to him for an airballed three, but the video evidence didn’t make it seem like the exchange was actually all that heated.

It’s not the first public disagreement the two teammates have had. But given Green’s vocal style of leadership and the way that he and Durant appear to get along well off the court, hopefully this is just a standard part of the team-building process and not a sign of a bigger issue between the two All-Stars.