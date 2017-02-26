Ryan Gosling whispering to stranger at Oscars becomes meme

Before Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty botched the ending of the Academy Awards by announcing the wrong Best Picture winner, Ryan Gosling and a stranger had taken over the memes.

At one point during the show, Jimmy Kimmel let through a group of tourists to get an up-close look at the Oscars. It was awesome. One of the women let in even got to have an exchange with Gosling, leading to a hilarious meme the sports community capitalized on.

Take a look:

"They traded Demarcus Cousins for basically Buddy Hield and a couple of draft picks." pic.twitter.com/AYfyMBbeSU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 27, 2017

"So it was basically three picks, including a 1st, to rent a third-line center." #Wild #Coyotes pic.twitter.com/oYR5CYt7ZS — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 27, 2017

“On second down! All they had to do was kneel twice and kick a field goal." pic.twitter.com/AHJ9xDYJs4 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 27, 2017

Never forget the Falcons blew a 25 point lead #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aPY5oyAvrK — Jeff Greenwell (@LastAngryFan) February 27, 2017

"there are people who don't like crying jordan any more" pic.twitter.com/rICj16IoZz — nick (@nick_pants) February 27, 2017

"he was actually offered as many as six draft picks but turned them down to draft Frank Kaminsky" pic.twitter.com/LEEFAje2y2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 27, 2017