Sunday, February 26, 2017

Ryan Gosling whispering to stranger at Oscars becomes meme

February 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Before Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty botched the ending of the Academy Awards by announcing the wrong Best Picture winner, Ryan Gosling and a stranger had taken over the memes.

At one point during the show, Jimmy Kimmel let through a group of tourists to get an up-close look at the Oscars. It was awesome. One of the women let in even got to have an exchange with Gosling, leading to a hilarious meme the sports community capitalized on.

Take a look:

