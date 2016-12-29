Antonio Brown reminds Brandon Marshall about luxury car wager

Before the season, Brandon Marshall challenged Antonio Brown to a high-stakes bet. The terms were simple — whichever wide receiver finishes with the most yards in 2016 gets the other receiver’s luxury automobile. Heading into Week 17, Brown has 1,284 yards receiving. Marshall has just 788.

In other words, the fat lady has sung. On Thursday, Brown took to Instagram to remind Marshall that the New York Jets star owes him a custom Porsche. But don’t worry, Brown is giving Marshall the option of donating it to a good cause instead.

“@bmarshall, you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @project375! Glad we’re both healthy, mentally and physically !! #callGod,” Brown wrote alongside the original video of Marshall issuing the challenge.

While the odds seemed stacked in Brown’s favor from the start, Marshall is the one who challenged him after seeing Brown’s Steelers-themed Rolls Royce. But if Marshall really wanted to be a stickler, he could protest the results. Remember what Brown said about Marshall’s Porsche after Marshall made the challenge?

All that aside, the so-called wager was just a way for two star players to create some buzz. Kudos to Brown for trying to find a way to make it benefit charity.