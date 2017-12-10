Report: Bears expected to fire John Fox

The Chicago Bears knew they would be in for a rebuilding season when they decided to hand the starting quarterback job over to Mitchell Trubisky, and they are hoping the first-round pick can take a big leap in his second year. If he does, head coach John Fox probably won’t be around to see it.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that members of Fox’s coaching staff with the Bears expect the head coach to be fired following the season.

“Several coaches on the staff believe it will not end well this season for Fox and that this organization — as far as the coaching staff goes — will have to start over, even though they think they do have their franchise quarterback of the future,” Rapoport said.

That’s hardly a surprise. The Bears were hoping Fox would have turned things around for the team by now. After going 6-10 in his first season in Chicago back in 2015, Fox led the Bears to a 3-13 record a year ago and has just three wins so far this season. Fans are even coming up with extremely creative ways to call for Fox’s firing, so the writing has been on the wall.

Fox, 62, has an overall record of 131-120 in 15-plus seasons as an NFL head coach.