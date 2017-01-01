Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Joe Buck makes great Al Michaels reference about betting odds

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joe Buck

Al Michaels’ affinity for all things gambling-related is not lost on Joe Buck.

At the end of the Washington-New York Giants game on Sunday, FOX announcer Buck made a reference to Michaels’ penchant for allusions to the point spread and betting odds while calling games. The reference came after the Giants scored on a wild final play where Washington was trying to desperately score down 13-10 and New York’s Trevin Wade recovered a lateral and returned it for a score. That made it 19-10.

The game was over, but by rule the Giants had to go for the extra point, leaving Troy Aikman to wonder why. That’s when Buck brought up how Michaels would have noted the extra point/2-point conversion could effect the spread or over/under.

That final play didn’t really matter for the spread or over/under as the Giants covered easily and the total was well shy of the line. Still, we appreciated the reference.


Comments

