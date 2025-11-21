Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

2025 MLB All-Star emerges as an offseason trade candidate

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Brendan Donovan rounding the bases
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

One MLB veteran could be on the move just months after making the All-Star team.

St. Louis Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan has emerged as a “highly-sought after” trade candidate this offseason, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday. Morosi further notes that Donovan has “about as much action” on the trade market as any other player in Major League Baseball right now.

The 28-year-old Donovan, a lefty hitter, had a strong year for the Cardinals in 2025. He hit .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs through 118 games, numbers that helped him make his first career MLB All-Star team.

Donovan also provides experience at a lot of different positions. Over his four-year MLB career, Donovan has cut his teeth at second base and left field (primarily) but has gotten in reps at first base, third base, shortstop, and right field as well. On top of that, Donovan was a Gold Glove winner as a rookie in 2022.

As for Donovan’s contract, he has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. That should prove to be attractive to rival contenders looking to acquire controllable talent in the infield in particular.

St. Louis went a disappointing 78-84 last season and missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season. As a result, Donovan could become a trade chip for them this winter along with an even bigger name on the roster.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App