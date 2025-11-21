2025 MLB All-Star emerges as an offseason trade candidate

One MLB veteran could be on the move just months after making the All-Star team.

St. Louis Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan has emerged as a “highly-sought after” trade candidate this offseason, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday. Morosi further notes that Donovan has “about as much action” on the trade market as any other player in Major League Baseball right now.

The 28-year-old Donovan, a lefty hitter, had a strong year for the Cardinals in 2025. He hit .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs through 118 games, numbers that helped him make his first career MLB All-Star team.

Donovan also provides experience at a lot of different positions. Over his four-year MLB career, Donovan has cut his teeth at second base and left field (primarily) but has gotten in reps at first base, third base, shortstop, and right field as well. On top of that, Donovan was a Gold Glove winner as a rookie in 2022.

As for Donovan’s contract, he has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. That should prove to be attractive to rival contenders looking to acquire controllable talent in the infield in particular.

St. Louis went a disappointing 78-84 last season and missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season. As a result, Donovan could become a trade chip for them this winter along with an even bigger name on the roster.