Big update emerges about Mike Trout

The guessing game is over when it comes to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

Trout is officially set to be activated from the injured list ahead of Friday’s road game against the Cleveland Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported on Thursday. The three-time MVP Trout will return after missing roughly a month due to a left knee injury.

Now 33 years old, Trout was injured while running the bases during a game on Apr. 30 (video here). The Angels initially downplayed the severity of Trout’s injury, but he landed on the injured list on May 2 and had not played ever since.

Trout was eventually revealed to be dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, which he already tore the meniscus in twice last season (limiting him to just 29 games played). But the Angels had mostly been mum on Trout’s status ever since then, leaving fans to speculate about when the 11-time All-Star might return to the field.

In fact, seemingly the only evidence about Trout’s progress had been regular videos of him taking light swings in the batting cage before games.

Your daily “Mike Trout takes BP” video. pic.twitter.com/09ON0YP3c2 — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 27, 2025

The Angels recently had an impressive eight-game winning streak, but the bottom has quickly fallen out for them as they have lost five straight games and counting since then. With the team now at 25-30, Trout (who was batting a rough .179 this season before getting hurt) might not be a savior for the Angels. But he should at least be able to provide some kind of boost given the offensive woes in Anaheim right now.