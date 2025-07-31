Carlos Correa traded to notable AL playoff team

Carlos Correa is headed back to his former team.

The Minnesota Twins agreed to a trade on Thursday to send Correa to the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports. Correa had a no-trade clause in his contract with the Twins, but he waived it to return to the place where he began his MLB career.

There had been talk leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline that the Astros were interested in bringing Correa back. Correa has only played shortstop during his career, but he is said to be willing to play third base in Houston with Isaac Paredes dealing with a severe long-term hamstring injury.

Correa signed a six-year, $200 million deal with Minnesota ahead of the 2023 season. The former No. 1 overall pick played for the Astros from 2015 to 2021. He wound up with the Twins during a very bizarre offseason in 2022-23, when multiple big contracts fell through due to concerns about his health.

Correa is batting .267 with 7 home runs and 31 RBI this year. He missed significant time last year with a foot injury but batted .310/.388/.517 with 55 runs, 14 home runs and 54 RBI across 86 games.

The Astros entered Thursday with a record of 62-47 and in first place in the AL West.