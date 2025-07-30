Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa could be traded back to Astros

Carlos Correa looks out
Jul 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks into the crowd from the dugout during the seventh inning in a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa is being linked with a sensational trade back to the Houston Astros.

Multiple reports indicated that the Astros have interest in trading for Correa. He would likely be their third baseman, with Isaac Paredes dealing with a severe long-term hamstring injury.

Correa has a no-trade clause with the Minnesota Twins, but is said to be willing to waive it to return to Houston.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan cautioned that, while the two sides have talked, no deal is close between the Astros and Twins.

Correa is a former No. 1 pick of the Astros and played for the franchise from 2015 to 2021. He wound up with the Twins in free agency, though he faced a very bizarre offseason in 2022-23 when multiple big contracts fell through due to concerns about his health.

The Astros still like Correa a great deal, as is evident in these rumors. He is signed through 2028, but has an option-laden contract that could ultimately run through 2032. He is hitting .267 with seven home runs for Minnesota this season.

Houston figures to be among the most active teams in the league leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline. They are also showing interest in one of the top pitchers on the market, though it is unclear if they will have the capability of trading for both major pieces.

.
