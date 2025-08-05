Dansby Swanson’s baserunning error costs Cubs in loss to Reds

An unusual mistake by Dansby Swanson ended up costing the Chicago Cubs dearly during Monday’s game.

In the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., the Cubs shortstop Swanson was up at the plate with two outs and a runner on third as the Cubs trailed 3-2. Swanson hit a chopper to the third base side, and it was fielded by Cincinnati’s Ke’Bryan Hayes.

A fairly speedy runner, Swanson appeared to beat out the groundball. As a result, the tying run scored from third base … or at least it would have.

The Reds went on to challenge the call, and replay review determined that Swanson had actually missed first base. He short-stepped the bag and then couldn’t drag his toe over the top of it before the throw came in. As a result, the “safe” call was reversed, and Swanson was called out to end the inning with the score still 3-2 in favor of the Reds.

Here is the video.

This play was initially called a game-tying infield single for Dansby Swanson beating out Ke'Bryan Hayes' throw



The call was reversed after replay ruled that Swanson missed the base pic.twitter.com/DNFPPXnYyl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 5, 2025

The Cubs would go on to lose by that same 3-2 score, meaning that Swanson’s (literal) misstep proved to be the difference. As a result of the mistake by the two-time All-Star Swanson, Chicago fell to 65-47 (three full games back of the NL Central division-leading Milwaukee Brewers at 68-44).

We should probably cut Swanson some slack since his two-run homer in the third inning accounted for all of the scoring that the Cubs did on the day. Plus at least his baserunning mistake was a simple execution error and not a mental error (like the ugly one that another MLB infielder had on the basepaths over the weekend).