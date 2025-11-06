Dodgers make decision on Max Muncy’s future

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made one of the easiest decisions of the offseason.

The reigning two-time World Series champions have exercised their 2026 option for Max Muncy, which is a $10 million contract. Muncy had signed a 2-year, $24 million contract ahead of the 2024 season that included a $10 million team option for 2026. Given the season Muncy had, exercising the option was an easy choice.

Muncy batted .243 with a .376 on-base percentage and .470 slugging percentage in the 2025 season. He had 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks in 100 games for the Dodgers. He hit three home runs and scored 8 runs during the postseason.

The 35-year-old Muncy played third base this season. He has also played first for the Dodgers, and he can play second as well. Things completely changed for Muncy after he got eyeglasses.

Max Muncy before glasses:

.180-BA/0-HR/4-RBI in 28 games



Max Muncy after glasses:

.291-BA/12-HR/47-RBI in 48 games pic.twitter.com/0gmSu84Cg8 — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) June 26, 2025

The new levels of production that Muncy achieved after getting the glasses likely made the decision for the Dodgers that much easier. The team has already been talking about their focus on winning a third championship in a row.