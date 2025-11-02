Dodgers win World Series on double play in extra innings

The Los Angeles Dodgers turned a ground ball into glory on Saturday to win Game 7 of the World Series.

Toronto Blue Jays batter Alejandro Kirk had runners at the corners with one out against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the bottom of the 11th inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. With the Blue Jays trailing 5-4, Kirk hit a soft dribbler toward second base in a bid to drive in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from third.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts swallowed up the ground ball, stepped on the second base bag, then got Kirk out at first in plenty of time. Watch the season-ending double play for yourself.

The double play was a fantastic finish to one of the greatest World Series games of all time. Toronto seemed like it was destined to win from the moment Bo Bichette rocked Shohei Ohtani for a three-run blast in the 3rd inning. The 9th inning appeared to be a culmination of Toronto’s efforts, as the home team carried a 4-3 lead with three outs left to a World Series title.

However, the Dodgers ended up being the team of destiny against a Blue Jays squad that squandered several opportunities to achieve baseball immortality.

Miguel Rojas staved off defeat with a game-tying home run against Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman with Toronto two outs away from victory. The defending champs cheated baseball death again when Andy Pages robbed Ernie Clement of a World Series walk-off a half-inning later. Will Smith provided the final run of the World Series with his solo home run off Shane Bieber in the top of the 11th.

WILL SMITH BELTS THIS TO BEL AIR 🤯



THE @DODGERS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/7C3nsybc7M — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Toronto won’t forget the pain from losing this one any time soon.