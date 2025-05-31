Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Jesus Luzardo destroys his season stats with historically bad outing

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jesus Luzardo looking on
May 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) walks to the dugout at the end of the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo blew up his season on Saturday with a historically bad outing against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Luzardo lasted just 3.1 innings against the Brewers, allowing 12 hits and 12 earned runs. He entered the game having given up just 16 runs all year.

That made Luzardo the 20th pitcher in the history of baseball to allow 12 earned runs in fewer than four innings of work.

Luzardo entered the start with a 2.15 ERA, and had been named as a potential early-season Cy Young favorite. That changed after this outing, as his ERA rose to 3.58 after he was so thoroughly blown up.

The Phillies swung a big trade for Luzardo in the offseason and so far, the move had paid off. That certainly changed on Saturday. It came at a bad time for the Phillies, who entered play having lost two in a row and were hoping Luzardo could be their stopper.

The Phillies still have the best record in the National League, but there are some issues they need to address. They will be hoping this was a one-off and that Luzardo does not become one of them.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!