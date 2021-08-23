 Skip to main content
Little League pitcher Gavin Weir has put up ridiculous stats for South Dakota

August 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Gavin Weir

The Little League World Series is upon us, and one young player has stood out from the rest.

Gavin Weir is a pitcher from Sioux Falls Little League, which is representing South Dakota at the Little League World Series. The young pitcher, whose motion looks just like Chris Sale’s, has been dominant.

Between districts, states, regionals and the Little League World Series, Weir has been nearly unhittable. Over his last 37.2 innings pitched, he’s allowed just one hit, no earned runs, and struck out 100 batters. Yes, he has struck out 100 of a possible 113 batters (88 percent). That’s just crazy.

Weir is making Danny Almonte look like a scrub.

Weir pitched 5.2 innings in South Dakota’s win over Louisiana in their LLWS opener on Friday. He struck out 15 batters and combined with a teammate on a no-hitter.

So what does a kid that dominant look like? Here you go:

As Pitching Ninja showed, he sure does resemble Sale.

.

