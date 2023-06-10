Marcus Stroman puts pressure on Cubs over contract situation

Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman is sending a message to the organization regarding his contract situation.

Stroman has a $21 million player option for 2024, meaning he can opt out of his deal after this season and become a free agent. He responded to a tweet on Saturday about his recent exploits on the mound by saying he and his agent have made “multiple attempts” to engage the Cubs on extension talks, but that the Cubs are not interested in those discussions right now.

My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 10, 2023

This seems to be a message Stroman wants out there, since the tweet he responded to does not really have anything to do with his contract status. He may be putting some public pressure on the Cubs, particularly as he is performing very well at the moment. This is someone who has publicly called out one of his previous teams for letting him go, after all.

Stroman has been outstanding for the Cubs this season, posting a 2.42 ERA in a league-leading 85.2 innings pitched. He’s almost certainly worth more than that $21 million he can opt into for 2024, so the ball appears to be in the Cubs’ court.