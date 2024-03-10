Another new Mariners trade acquisition to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Seattle Mariners have hit some rotten luck with a recent trade.

Mariners GM Justin Hollander revealed to reporters on Sunday that new trade acquisition Jackson Kowar will have Tommy John surgery next week in Dallas. The procedure will sideline Kowar, who is dealing with a UCL tear in his throwing elbow, through at least the entire 2024 season and likely part of the 2025 season as well.

The righty reliever Kowar, 27, was acquired by Seattle as part of the Jarred Kelenic trade with the Atlanta Braves in December. The second piece that went back to the Mariners in that deal was fellow righty arm Cole Phillips … who is also now out for the season after having Tommy John last month (the second such procedure of Phillips’ career).

The deal was not a total wash for Seattle since they at least got to shed some unsavory salaries too. The Mariners also made a notable signing days ago to address the fresh hole in their bullpen. But for both trade pieces that Seattle acquired in the Kelenic trade to now need Tommy John surgery is a pretty cruel turn of events.