Max Scherzer unwilling to take further pay cut

Max Scherzer posted a note on Twitter Wednesday to express his stance about the labor negotiations with MLB.

The Washington Nationals pitcher stated he feels accepting a prorated portion of his salary for playing a shortened season is enough of a cut and that there is “no justification” to accept a second pay cut.

“After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players there’s no reason to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions. We have previously negotiated a pay cut in the version of prorated salaries, and there’s no justification to accept a 2nd pay cut based upon the current information the union has received. I’m glad to hear other players voicing the same viewpoint and believe MLB’s economic strategy would completely change if all documentation were to become public information,” Scherzer wrote in his note.

According to a report, MLB proposed a sliding wage scale to the players that would most heavily impact players making the most money. Scherzer is set to make nearly $36 million this year, which places him at the top of the pay scale. On a prorated 82-game schedule, he would make around $18 million. Based on the proposed sliding scale, he would be cut down to around $8 million, which would be a 78 percent pay cut off his original salary, and around a 44 percent off his prorated amount.

Scherzer and the players at the top are being hit the hardest, and despite making so much money, one could argue they are being unfairly taken advantage of. Are Rob Manfred and other MLB employees taking as big of pay cuts as guys like Scherzer would in this proposal? They better be if they think it’s fair to tell Scherzer to do the same.

Also, Scherzer is on the players’ union’s executive board and represented by Scott Boras, which seems to confirm the root of Trevor Bauer’s angry tweet.