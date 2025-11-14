Report: Mets could trade away a 2-time All-Star

The New York Mets may be closing the book on one of their longest-tenured players.

New York is fielding trade inquiries right now for veteran utilityman Jeff McNeil, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday. Heyman also notes that McNeil is generating interest from other clubs.

The 33-year-old McNeil is one of the longest-tenured Mets players, having been on the team since 2018. He has made two All-Star teams during his time in New York, won an NL batting title in 2022, and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2022 as well.

But McNeil had a mediocre year in 2025, in part due to an oblique strain that cost him time to start the year. McNeil ended up hitting an underwhelming .243 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs over 122 total games and was also an overall negative player defensively at second base.

On top of that, McNeil recently underwent surgery for thoracic outlet snydrome but is expected to be ready in time for spring training. With McNeil entering the final guaranteed year of his contract in 2026 (at $15.75 million), the time may be ripe for the Mets to finally move on from him.

Though primarily a second baseman, McNeil also has extended career experience at all three outfield spots. With the Mets reportedly plotting some big moves after a 2025 campaign in which they completely collapsed down the stretch and did not even make the postseason, the lefty-hitting McNeil could potentially be on the chopping block in the coming weeks.