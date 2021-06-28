Mike Trout finally takes positive step towards return from injured list

Mike Trout is trending in the right direction towards a return to the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout has been out since straining his calf on May 17. He was placed on the 60-day injured list to give the Angels room to add another player to the roster. That means the earliest he could return is July 17.

The good news for the Angels is that Trout began baseball activities on Monday. He was able to do some swinging at Angel Stadium.

The Angels would like Trout to do a brief rehab assignment and then return after the All-Star break, which is July 12-14.

The Angels entered Monday 37-40 and 19-18 without Trout. They have mostly been carried by Shohei Ohtani, who has been one of the best hitters in the league, while also being a standout pitcher.