Orioles make decision on their new manager

The Baltimore Orioles have found their franchise’s next skipper.

Several reporters confirmed on Sunday that the Orioles are hiring Craig Albernaz to be the team’s next manager. Albernaz most recently served as the Cleveland Guardians’ associate manager and was considered a “widely sought-after candidate” among teams with managerial vacancies.

The 42-year-old takes over for interim manager Tony Mansolino, who held the job after Brandon Hyde was fired 43 games into the season.

Albernaz was a former catcher who played in the Tampa Bay Rays organization from 2006 to 2013, but never made it past Triple-A. The Rays hired him as a coach in 2015. Albernaz rose through the coaching ranks within the Rays’ system until the San Francisco Giants poached him to be their bullpen and catching coach for the 2020 season.

Albernaz was considered a finalist for the Guardians’ open managerial spot in 2023, before the team went with Stephen Vogt. Cleveland still hired Albernaz as their bench coach that year and later promoted him to associate manager ahead of the 2025 season. Albernaz was also on the shortlist for the Miami Marlins’ opening last season.

The Orioles’ job was seen as one of the best managerial openings in the majors. Baltimore made the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, but a slow start to the 2025 campaign made it difficult for the team to contend for a third-straight postseason berth. The Orioles were also considering at least one high-profile name before landing on Albernaz.

With a lineup stacked with names such as shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman, and second baseman Jackson Holliday, Albernaz inherits a roster that could potentially compete right away.