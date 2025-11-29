Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Orioles sign former All-Star pitcher in free agency

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A Baltimore Orioles cap
May 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles cap and glove sits in dugout in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles made their first big swing of free agency by bringing in an All-Star reliever.

The Orioles are signing Ryan Helsley to a contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Helsley agreed to a 2-year deal with an opt-out after the first season, and will serve as the team’s closer.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Helsley’s deal will be worth $28 million.

Helsley is a two-time All-Star during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, and had an elite stretch between 2022 and 2024. The New York Mets traded for him last season to much fanfare, but he was a major disappointment, posting a 7.20 ERA in 20 innings of work as the team missed the playoffs.

Despite his struggles in 2025, Helsley still boasts a 2.96 career ERA, and only turned 31 last July.

The Orioles had a standout reliever in Felix Bautista, but he has undergone surgery on both his elbow and shoulder over the last two years, and might not pitch again until 2027. That left Baltimore with a major need at the back end of their bullpen, and they will be expecting Helsley to fill it.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App