Orioles sign former All-Star pitcher in free agency

The Baltimore Orioles made their first big swing of free agency by bringing in an All-Star reliever.

The Orioles are signing Ryan Helsley to a contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Helsley agreed to a 2-year deal with an opt-out after the first season, and will serve as the team’s closer.

Closer Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a two-year contract with an opt-out after the first season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Helsley, who fielded interest from teams to convert to a starter, will be the ninth-inning option for Baltimore. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2025

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Helsley’s deal will be worth $28 million.

Helsley is a two-time All-Star during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, and had an elite stretch between 2022 and 2024. The New York Mets traded for him last season to much fanfare, but he was a major disappointment, posting a 7.20 ERA in 20 innings of work as the team missed the playoffs.

Despite his struggles in 2025, Helsley still boasts a 2.96 career ERA, and only turned 31 last July.

The Orioles had a standout reliever in Felix Bautista, but he has undergone surgery on both his elbow and shoulder over the last two years, and might not pitch again until 2027. That left Baltimore with a major need at the back end of their bullpen, and they will be expecting Helsley to fill it.