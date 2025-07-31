Phillies acquire Gold Glove outfielder in trade with Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies remain extremely active leading up to the MLB trade deadline, and made another notable move on Thursday.

The Phillies acquired outfielder Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, according to multiple reports. The Phillies gave up two low-level prospects in the trade.

Twins acquired AA outfielder Hendry Mendez, who is ranked #17 in the Phillies farm system by Baseball America, and recent int’l signee Geremy Villoria, a 16 year old pitcher out of Venezuela. https://t.co/RHQSaMF0jH — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) July 31, 2025

The Phillies have had trouble getting production from their corner outfield spots this season. Bader is likely to replace Max Kepler, who has hit just .203 with 11 home runs this season.

In contrast, Bader has hit .258 with 12 home runs. He is best known for his glove, having won a Gold Glove with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. The Twins signed him in the offseason and got good value for him.

This is the second big trade the Phillies and Twins have made with each other in the last 24 hours, as Philadelphia also landed closer Jhoan Duran in a bigger deal.