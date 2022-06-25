Reds players respond to Giants’ fantasy football T-shirts

Tommy Pham’s Cincinnati Reds teammates apparently aren’t letting the fantasy football feud between Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson go.

Earlier in June, some Giants players wore T-shirts with the message “Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating” in support of Pederson. Pham had slapped Pederson in May over accusations that Pederson cheated in their fantasy football league (video here).

The Reds visited the Giants for a three-game series beginning on Friday, which is the first time the two teams have faced each other since the incident. The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale shared a photo prior to Friday’s game via social media that showed Reds players wearing shirts with “Pham!” on them. According to Nightengale, a good number of Reds pitchers were wearing them.

A good number of Reds pitchers wearing “Pham” shirts pregame in San Francisco today. pic.twitter.com/WNAVXi9Ksa — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) June 25, 2022

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area shared a photo of multiple Reds pitchers wearing “Pham!” shirts.

A few of the Reds are wearing Pham shirts during batting practice pic.twitter.com/9lTvad1Bk3 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 25, 2022

The writing style of the “Pham!” was similar to how “pow!” typically looks in cartoon writing, making it very fitting to describe the slap incident.

One of the crazier stories of the 2022 MLB season so far is not going to die out easily.

Pham accused Pederson of picking up a player after stashing a different player on the injured list when that different player was listed as out. ESPN’s fantasy football rules allowed Pederson to do this, but Pham said that their specific league had a rule against that practice.

Both teams have seemingly not forgotten the May dust up, especially based on recent comments from Pham about Pederson. It will be interesting to see if things escalate between both sides this weekend.