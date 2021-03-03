Yankees give update on Aaron Boone leave of absence timetable

The New York Yankees sound encouraged that manager Aaron Boone could make a quick return to the team after receiving a pacemaker.

According to Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Boone’s leave of absence is expected to be short-term, and he could even return to spring training by the end of the week.

Carlos Mendoza will assume managerial duties during Aaron Boone's medical leave. Brian Cashman said Boone could be back with the team within 72 hours, though the team will not rush him if he needs more time. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 3, 2021

Cashman on Boone's medical leave: "It sounds like it's going to be a short-term thing. That's everyone's expectations." — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 3, 2021

Boone described the symptoms that led to his decision to take a leave of absence in the team’s earlier statement.

Thankfully, this seems like a fairly routine procedure and indicates a quick return time. Based on this, it sounds like Boone expects to be back and ready to manage well before Opening Day.