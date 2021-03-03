 Skip to main content
Yankees give update on Aaron Boone leave of absence timetable

March 3, 2021
by Grey Papke

Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees sound encouraged that manager Aaron Boone could make a quick return to the team after receiving a pacemaker.

According to Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Boone’s leave of absence is expected to be short-term, and he could even return to spring training by the end of the week.

Boone described the symptoms that led to his decision to take a leave of absence in the team’s earlier statement.

Thankfully, this seems like a fairly routine procedure and indicates a quick return time. Based on this, it sounds like Boone expects to be back and ready to manage well before Opening Day.

