Yankees have the greatest bobblehead giveaway planned

March 17, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Yankees hat

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are hosting a legendary bobblehead night this upcoming season.

On Friday, the Yankees announced that they will be giving away bobbleheads as part of their “Seinfeld” night on July 5. The bobblehead features the team’s former assistant to the traveling secretary, George Costanza.

Fans of “Seinfeld” need no explanation for the bobblehead. For those who are somehow unfamiliar with the show, the clip below might help:

We have seen some amazing Seinfeld-themed baseball events in the past, but that Costanza bobblehead is as good as it gets.

New York Yankees
.

