Yankees have the greatest bobblehead giveaway planned

The New York Yankees are hosting a legendary bobblehead night this upcoming season.

On Friday, the Yankees announced that they will be giving away bobbleheads as part of their “Seinfeld” night on July 5. The bobblehead features the team’s former assistant to the traveling secretary, George Costanza.

An Assistant to the Traveling Secretary for the New York Yankees bobblehead, anyone? The Yankees are hosting Seinfeld Night on July 5 and giving away this George Costanza bobblehead pic.twitter.com/hewXE0eMSg — MLB (@MLB) March 15, 2024

Fans of “Seinfeld” need no explanation for the bobblehead. For those who are somehow unfamiliar with the show, the clip below might help:

We have seen some amazing Seinfeld-themed baseball events in the past, but that Costanza bobblehead is as good as it gets.