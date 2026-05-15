76ers owner reacts to Knicks fan takeover

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris reacted to how New York Knicks fans once again took over Xfinity Mobile Arena during the team’s playoff run.

Despite major efforts to prevent it, Knicks fans were noisy and prominent during the two games in Philadelphia during the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the two teams. This happened even though center Joel Embiid publicly appealed to Sixers fans asking them to prevent it after something similar happened in 2024.

Harris said he was disappointed, but could do little but credit Knicks fans for their efforts.

“Obviously, I didn’t like it. It’s our home court,” Harris said. “We did everything we could, including buying tickets to keep the fans out and geofenced. It’s on us. The fans supported us, and let’s face it, we got swept. Our job is to come back and win that series next year. I didn’t like it, but it gives me more focus and more orientation to getting back to work.”

Q "How did it feel sitting…with all the Knicks fan that took over?"



Sixers owner Josh Harris "Obv I didn't like it…We did everything we could…to keep the fans out…Let's face it–we got swept–so…there were some Knicks fans…Our job's to come back & win that series next year" pic.twitter.com/WiEIJi7e4B — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 14, 2026

Knicks fans could be heard cheering throughout the team’s Game 4 win. One created a less memorable moment before Game 3 as well.

Harris is fundamentally right. If the Sixers don’t want rival fans taking over their arena, they would do well to avoid falling behind in the series. By Game 4, there was little doubt who was going to advance, and the fans responded accordingly.