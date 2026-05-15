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76ers owner reacts to Knicks fan takeover

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Josh Harris at a press conference
Nov 13, 2018; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris speaks to the media during a press conference at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris reacted to how New York Knicks fans once again took over Xfinity Mobile Arena during the team’s playoff run.

Despite major efforts to prevent it, Knicks fans were noisy and prominent during the two games in Philadelphia during the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the two teams. This happened even though center Joel Embiid publicly appealed to Sixers fans asking them to prevent it after something similar happened in 2024.

Harris said he was disappointed, but could do little but credit Knicks fans for their efforts.

“Obviously, I didn’t like it. It’s our home court,” Harris said. “We did everything we could, including buying tickets to keep the fans out and geofenced. It’s on us. The fans supported us, and let’s face it, we got swept. Our job is to come back and win that series next year. I didn’t like it, but it gives me more focus and more orientation to getting back to work.”

Knicks fans could be heard cheering throughout the team’s Game 4 win. One created a less memorable moment before Game 3 as well.

Harris is fundamentally right. If the Sixers don’t want rival fans taking over their arena, they would do well to avoid falling behind in the series. By Game 4, there was little doubt who was going to advance, and the fans responded accordingly.

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