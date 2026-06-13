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Knicks address claims that Spurs are trying to ban their fans

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The Spurs logo at center court
Dec 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the San Antonio Spurs logo on the court prior to a game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were forced to respond Saturday amid claims that the San Antonio Spurs were revoking tickets from New York purchasers.

As they have done all playoffs, the Spurs attempted to limit ticket sales for Saturday’s Game 5 to fans living within a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. A message on Ticketmaster warned that purchases made by those outside of that radius “will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

This was interpreted by a number of sources, including the New York Post, as a threat to revoke tickets that had already been purchased by Knicks fans. The Knicks issued a statement indicating that they had received assurances from the Spurs that no Knicks fans would have their tickets revoked.

The confusion stemmed from the Spurs’ restrictions on Ticketmaster. There is not a great deal they can do about tickets that are bought and sold on the secondary market.

Knicks fans have had no trouble taking over opposing arenas throughout the postseason. Expect a large contingent of them to make their way to Saturday’s Game 5 in spite of the Spurs’ efforts to foil them.

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