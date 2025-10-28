Clippers fans had ironic chant against Chauncey Billups-less Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers fans sound more than glad that the news cycle has moved on to the ongoing issue of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

The Clippers hosted the Blazers on Sunday inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The home team maintained control for most of the contest, en route to a 114-107 Clippers win.

The matchup was the Blazers’ second game since Billups was arrested for his alleged involvement in a rigged poker game operation tied to the Mafia. Billups was also accused of relaying non-public injury information about the Blazers to a co-conspirator.

Clippers fans made sure to taunt the visiting Blazers about their coach’s legal troubles. The crowd peppered Portland with a three-letter chant.

“F-B-I! F-B-I!” fans repeated in unison.

Clippers fans were chanting “FBI” while the Blazers shot free throws last night 😬



(via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/V2n24tm66j — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 27, 2025

The chant was pretty ironic, given that the Clippers themselves were just recently at the center of the NBA offseason’s biggest scandal.

The Clippers’ alleged infractions were not on the FBI’s radar. Instead of the bureau, it was investigative journalist Pablo Torre who relentlessly tormented Steve Ballmer with his bombshell reports. But the team’s alleged salary cap circumvention to pay Kawhi Leonard money off the books remains a significant issue that potentially threatens competitive balance across the league.

The Clippers may feel some relief that the investigative spotlight now shines on Billups and Terry Rozier. Instead of a thank you, Los Angeles’ fan base added insult to injury on Sunday night.