Report: Pistons eyeing Fred VanVleet in free agency

Is a reunion with his old head coach in the works for Fred VanVleet this offseason?

John Hollinger of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Detroit Pistons are looming as a possibility for VanVleet, an unrestricted free agent. The Pistons are coached by Dwane Casey, who was VanVleet’s coach on the Toronto Raptors for his first two career seasons from 2016 to 2018.

VanVleet, 26, is perhaps the top available point guard on the open market. He averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists a game last season. While VanVleet did not fully blossom until Nick Nurse became head coach of the Raptors, Casey certainly helped develop him. The undrafted VanVleet was a Sixth Man of the Year finalist in 2018 under Casey’s tutelage.

The Pistons have max cap room, as Hollinger notes, and current point guard Derrick Rose is a trade candidate. That said, another more glamorous destination does have room for and interest in VanVleet as well.