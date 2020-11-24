Doc Rivers sells Malibu beach house for $12.25 million

Doc Rivers is no longer the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and decided to cash out.

Rivers sold his Malibu beach house for $12.25 million recently, according to the LA Times. The home was two stories and overlooked the Pacific Ocean. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a sauna and Japanese soaking tub.

Rivers originally listed the home for $13.25 million before lowering the price to $13 million and eventually taking $12.25 million.

Rivers also owns a home in the Hollywood Hills that he listed for sale last year for $11.25 million.

Rivers was hired by the Clippers in 2013 and served as a front office executive and head coach for the team. He gave up his front office job in 2018 but remained their head coach until the team’s embarrassing playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets this year. Some Clippers players were reportedly confused by Rivers’ moves during that series.

The veteran coach wasn’t out of work for long. He quickly got a job as the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach. This will mark his fourth stint as an NBA head coach following tenures with the Magic and Celtics, in addition to the Clippers.