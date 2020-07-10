FC Barcelona executive denies reports of Pau Gasol talks

Pau Gasol’s FC Barcelona homecoming may not be happening after all.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Joan Blade, an executive board member of the Spanish basketball club, denied recent reports that the six-time NBA All-Star is in talks to return to the team.

Joan Bladé, directiu responsable @FCBbasket : “No hi ha hagut i no hi haurà negociació per a Pau Gasol” pic.twitter.com/Hn4wxqehBE — Catràdio Esports (@Catradioesports) July 10, 2020

“There has been and will be no negotiation for Pau Gasol,” said Blade, according to a rough translation.

The 40-year-old Gasol was said this week to be in advanced negotiations to return to FC Barcelona, the team with which he first began his professional basketball career in 1998. Blade’s comments indicate however that Gasol is not even a consideration for the club right now.

Gasol’s playing career is winding down, and while he could still play for Spain in the 2021 Olympics, perhaps another homecoming is more likely now.