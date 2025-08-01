Gilbert Arenas shares his reactions after his arraignment

Gilbert Arenas is facing federal charges over his alleged involvement in an illegal high-stakes gambling ring, but the former NBA star does not seem to be sweating it.

Arenas and five other men were arraigned in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday. Arenas is accused of renting out an Encino, Calif., mansion he owned from Sept. 2021-July 2022, to be used to host an illegal poker game. He has been charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

Arenas was released on $50,000 bond.

Following his arraignment, Arenas took to social media to make light of the situation. He shared a video that showed him walking down what appeared courthouse steps in Los Angeles and said “they can’t hold me.” The 42-year-old suggested the extent of his involvement was that he rented out the house.

Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ' just rented the house' Wasnt apart pic.twitter.com/ALjozzhzoY — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) July 31, 2025

Arenas also shared a video of a man climbing out of a coffin and dancing. He captioned it “THEY CANT (sic) HOLD ME.”

One of the five other people arrested is listed by the Department of Justice as a suspected organized crime figure from Israel named Yevgeni Gershman.

Arenas is accused of having hired someone to help organize high-stakes poker games. Gershman and his associates allegedly paid Arenas rent for the mansion, and then took a “rake” from the poker gambling pots. Taking a rake, which is a house fee for running and hosting the game, is illegal.

Investigators say Arenas used the alias “Agent Zero” for his involvement, which was his nickname during his NBA playing days.

Arenas, 43, was a second-round draft pick by the Golden State Warriors in 2001. He made three straight All-Star games from 2004-2007. Arenas was also known for some erratic off-court-behavior during his playing days. Following his injury-shortened 11-year career, Arenas became known for being a media personality.

Arenas’ son, Alijah, is a highly touted recruit who is entering his freshman season at USC but dealing with an injury.