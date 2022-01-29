Former Heat star intrigues with another appearance at home game

If players showing interest in another team were considered tampering, Goran Dragic would be piling up the fines.

Dragic was photographed on Friday while attending yet another Miami Heat game. The former Heat guard was present as Miami beat the Clippers 121-114.

Dragic played for the Heat for six and a half seasons from 2015-2021, but the team traded him to Toronto last August for Kyle Lowry. Dragic was not happy about playing for the Raptors and has been on leave from the team since late November.

Since then, Dragic has been seen working out at the Heat’s facility and attending their games. The 35-year-old guard looks like he would love to be back with his old team. But getting back to the Heat is complicated.

Miami cannot reacquire Dragic due to NBA rules because they traded him before the season. Another team would have to pick up Dragic (via trade) and then buy him out in order for the Heat to get Dragic back.

Dragic seems like he would love if that could happen. The veteran averaged 8.0 points in 18 minutes per game over five contests this season for Toronto.

Photo: Feb 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) warms up before a game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports