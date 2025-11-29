Hawks fan starts twerking after hitting a halfcourt shot for $10,000

One Atlanta Hawks fan chose an interesting way to celebrate after winning himself a huge cash prize right after Thanksgiving.

The fan stepped up to the halfcourt line for a game-break promotion during the Hawks’ NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. With $10,000 up for grabs, the fan in a black hoodie sank the logo shot to boost his bank account.

After making the shot, the fan seemed to pretend to be injured before breaking out a little twerk dance near the center circle.

This Hawks fan just CASHED a halfcourt shot for $10K 💵💵💵@HarrahsCherokee pic.twitter.com/62uXNHPLji — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2025

Most folks would be dancing too if they won that kind of money just for connecting on a halfcourt heave. If we’re handing out grades, the fan’s dancing and celebration skills arguably deserved a 3/10. But all that mattered was that he went 1/1 on halfcourt shots that night.

The Hawks did not let themselves get outdone by one of their supporters. Atlanta shot 53% from the field to upset Cleveland 130-123 in the NBA Cup clash. Perhaps the Cavaliers’ loss was a dose of karmic justice, after Cavs star Darius Garland dissed one of the team’s halfcourt shot takers last season.