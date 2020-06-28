Hawks owner Tony Ressler honors Vince Carter with full-page ad

Vince Carter will never be best remembered for his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, but the franchise went out of its way to pay tribute to him after he announced his retirement.

Carter was honored by Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler with a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

.@ATLHawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler took out a full-page ad in Sunday's AJC paper thanking @mrvincecarter15 for spending the last two years of his "extraordinary career" with the team (via @ajc) pic.twitter.com/MjX4oZmmHo — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2020

Carter spent the last two years of his iconic career with the Hawks. While he wasn’t a huge contributor to the stat sheet, averaging just five points per game off the bench this season, he clearly helped the team’s young players immensely. Just ask Trae Young what the experience of sharing a locker room with Carter meant to him.

This is a neat gesture by Ressler and the Hawks. It’s not every day you get to say farewell to a future Hall of Famer, even if they didn’t make their name with your franchise.