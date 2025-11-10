Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson get into a confrontation during game

The Detroit Pistons survived some teammate-on-teammate hostilities to win Sunday’s game.

Detroit faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. During the third quarter of the contest, the Pistons gave up an easy dunk to 76ers big man Andre Drummond when Jalen Duren rotated off Drummond to try to contain a Trendon Watford drive to the basket.

Duren was incensed that Pistons teammate Ausar Thompson, who should have made the next rotation over to Drummond, came late. He began angrily yelling at Thompson, and the two continued to exchange words as they headed to the bench for a timeout.

Here is the video.

Jalen Duren is telling Ausar Thompson to help out when he's dealing with Andre Drummond. pic.twitter.com/XfCKCQPz4w — Anthony (@anthonyjc92) November 10, 2025

As mentioned in the video caption, Duren and Thompson did indeed make peace in the end by dapping each other up. Detroit also held on for the road win over Philadelphia by a final score of 111-108 (with Duren dropping 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Thompson producing a 14-5-4-3 line).

Now a blistering 8-2 on the year, the Pistons have one of the youngest cores in the entire NBA with Duren, 21, and Thompson, 22, both serving as key parts of it. While Duren also had a moment of questionable judgement earlier this season with (of all people) Thompson’s twin brother, at least the two Detroit teammates were mature enough there to talk it out and then make up in the end.