James Harden has no interest in answering Giannis Antetokounmpo question

The rivalry between James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo continues.

Harden’s Houston Rockets topped Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Sunday in Orlando. Harden scored just 24 points on 5-for-14 shooting but had six steals in his team’s win. Giannis was a statistical monster in the loss, putting up 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.

Harden was asked after the game about the difficulty in defending Antetokounmpo and had no interest in answering. Instead, he said “next question”.

Reporter: “How difficult was it to defend Giannis?

Harden: “Next question” pic.twitter.com/yPBATfPQd7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 3, 2020

So why wouldn’t Harden want to talk about how tough it is to defend Giannis? Probably because he doesn’t want to give the slightest bit of credit to the Bucks star.

Harden has been upset over Giannis winning NBA MVP over him last year. Giannis has since taken a shot at Harden, and then there was some beef between them during the All-Star Game earlier this year.

Expect this sort of thing to continue between them. Come to think of it, the Bucks and Rockets meeting in the NBA Finals would be fun to watch.