Jazz broadcast made embarrassing error about Jerami Grant, Pistons

The Utah Jazz broadcast made a mistake during Sunday’s game that they would probably like to have back.

Utah played the Detroit Pistons, whose leading scorer this season is forward Jerami Grant. While Grant shot free throws during the first quarter, Utah’s broadcast aired a graphic that referred to Grant and the Pistons as a “one-woman team.” Take a look:

Think the Jazz broadcast made a mistake here.pic.twitter.com/fiIkMpk8Hd — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 10, 2021

The graphic only aired for about a second, so the caption seemed pretty clearly to be erroneous. The Jazz would go on to win by a 96-86 final.

As for Grant, he signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Pistons in the offseason and is averaging a career-high 25.1 points per game on the year. Thus, something like this probably won’t faze him one bit. After all, we have seen some even more egregious broadcasting errors before.