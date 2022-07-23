 Skip to main content
Jazz team store sparks Donovan Mitchell speculation with latest move

July 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Donovan Mitchell warming up

Dec 7, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up prior to their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell has been a fixture in trade rumors for a good part of the NBA offseason. Even the Utah Jazz team store is not helping matters at this stage.

Sports anchor Sam Farnsworth of Salt Lake City news station KSL 5 shared an image to Twitter on Friday of a clearance rack at the official team store. The rack includes a whole host of Mitchell jerseys, and there is even a sign that labels the rack as being for “former players.”

The Jazz are getting completely new uniforms for next season, so there might be some incentive to get rid of the old stock. Still, that is a pretty cheap deal for a relatively new jersey with a star player’s name on it.

All the same, this is probably just a mistake. Mitchell has not been traded either officially or reportedly. He probably won’t be moved for several weeks, if at all. Still, this would not have been the first time that an apparel shop accidentally broke some big transaction news.

