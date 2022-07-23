Jazz team store sparks Donovan Mitchell speculation with latest move

Donovan Mitchell has been a fixture in trade rumors for a good part of the NBA offseason. Even the Utah Jazz team store is not helping matters at this stage.

Sports anchor Sam Farnsworth of Salt Lake City news station KSL 5 shared an image to Twitter on Friday of a clearance rack at the official team store. The rack includes a whole host of Mitchell jerseys, and there is even a sign that labels the rack as being for “former players.”

Does the Jazz Store have better sources than the rest of us? pic.twitter.com/WhMoS2LFEy — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) July 22, 2022

The Jazz are getting completely new uniforms for next season, so there might be some incentive to get rid of the old stock. Still, that is a pretty cheap deal for a relatively new jersey with a star player’s name on it.

All the same, this is probably just a mistake. Mitchell has not been traded either officially or reportedly. He probably won’t be moved for several weeks, if at all. Still, this would not have been the first time that an apparel shop accidentally broke some big transaction news.