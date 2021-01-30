Joel Embiid has funny take on guarding Anthony Davis

Guarding Anthony Davis is one of the toughest jobs for an NBA big man, but Joel Embiid can name one thing tougher.

While speaking with FIFA content creator ChuBoi, Embiid, a noted fan of the EA Sports FIFA series, was asked if guarding Davis was tougher than the video game’s well-known FIFA Ultimate Team mode. Embiid’s answer? FIFA is tougher, it turns out.

Joel Embiid says FUT Champs is harder than guarding AD ( via @ChuBoi) pic.twitter.com/YkEDhDxiYd — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 30, 2021

FUT Champs is notoriously difficult, with players playing “FIFA” competitively against each other over an entire weekend to earn rewards. In other words, it can be a bit of a grind.

Hey, guarding Davis is easy. All you have to do is employ this unorthodox strategy and you’ve got it on lock.