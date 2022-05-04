Joel Embiid has ‘real hope’ of Game 3 return?

The Philadelphia 76ers may only have to survive for two games without Joel Embiid against the Miami Heat.

Embiid has “real hope” of returning for Friday’s Game 3, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The center is dealing with an orbital bone fracture, but pain tolerance is the primary issue he will face.

Sources tell me Joel Embiid is progressing well and there is real hope for Friday night Joel would be playing through pain with orbital fracture and torn ligament in his thumb No one can ever question Joel’s toughness pic.twitter.com/9I0z5OS7DY — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 4, 2022

This would be great news for the Sixers, who badly need their star center. The welcome news is not totally shocking, as it had been speculated that a Game 3 return was at least within the realm of possibility.

Philadelphia lost Game 1 without Embiid, and could be down 2-0 in the series against Miami. At that point, the 76ers would need Embiid more than ever.