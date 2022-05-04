 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 4, 2022

Joel Embiid has ‘real hope’ of Game 3 return?

May 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joel Embiid holds a ball

Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers may only have to survive for two games without Joel Embiid against the Miami Heat.

Embiid has “real hope” of returning for Friday’s Game 3, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The center is dealing with an orbital bone fracture, but pain tolerance is the primary issue he will face.

This would be great news for the Sixers, who badly need their star center. The welcome news is not totally shocking, as it had been speculated that a Game 3 return was at least within the realm of possibility.

Philadelphia lost Game 1 without Embiid, and could be down 2-0 in the series against Miami. At that point, the 76ers would need Embiid more than ever.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus