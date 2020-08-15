Jusuf Nurkic announces grandmother died from coronavirus

Jusuf Nurkic’s grandmother died of COVID-19, the Portland Trail Blazers center announced Saturday.

Nurkic had revealed on July 31 that his 67-year-old grandmother, Hana, had contracted the virus at home in Bosnia. At that time, Nurkic said she was in a coma, but she was said to be improving a few days later.

On Saturday, Nurkic posted on Instagram that his grandmother had passed away.

A number of athletes have lost family members as a result of COVID-19. One is them is Nurkic’s fellow NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, whose mother died of the virus in April.

Nurkic’s Trail Blazers are set to play the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday afternoon in the Western Conference play-in game.