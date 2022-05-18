ESPN personality has 2 words to describe Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler had a dominant performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, scoring 41 points while leading the Miami Heat to a 118-107 win over the Boston Celtics.

Butler’s play in that game and throughout the postseason has one ESPN personality singing his praises.

During Wednesday’s edition of “NBA Today” on ESPN, Kendrick Perkins offered two words to describe the job Butler did in Game 1.

“Postseason superstar,” Perkins said. “That’s what Jimmy Butler is. He knows it’s a marathon and not a sprint. He becomes a top-five player as soon as the postseason starts.”

.@KendrickPerkins says Jimmy Butler is a "postseason superstar" 👀 "He knows it's a marathon not a sprint. … He becomes a top-5 player in the NBA [as] soon as the postseason start." pic.twitter.com/25uILuipZK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 18, 2022

Butler’s numbers certainly backup Perkins’ claim.

In 11 postseason games this year, Butler is averaging the fourth-most points per game (29.8) and the most steals per game (2.3) of all players.

Butler clearly turns his level of play up a notch when it matters most.

During the regular season, the 32-year-old averaged just 21.4 points per game. Butler has also shot 53.5 percent from the field in the playoffs, compared to just 48 percent during the season.

Butler has scored at least 30 points in six playoff games so far, and could very well lead the Heat to their second NBA Finals appearance since 2020 if he continues to play at such a high level.