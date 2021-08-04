Kevin Durant has funny response to shade from PJ Tucker

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker had some memorable back-and-forths this past postseason. Now they are taking their rivalry to social media.

Tucker, who just agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, posted a farewell message on Instagram to the Milwaukee Bucks this week. He also shaded Durant in the post by including a picture of his scuffle with Durant during Milwaukee’s playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant, who is five inches taller than Tucker, hit back with a funny reply.

“Can’t front, u lookin like my son in this pic,” wrote the former MVP Durant. “Congrats tho broski.”

It was indeed pretty entertaining to see Tucker getting up into Durant’s face during the altercation. But the trash talk all seems to good-spirited between the two players, both of whom attended the University of Texas.

All things considered, this is actually pretty tame compared to what Durant has said on social media in the recent past.