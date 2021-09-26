Kyle Kuzma takes shot at ‘clown’ NBA analysts

Kyle Kuzma can definitely see a big difference in the quality of analysis in the NFL as opposed to his sport.

The Washington Wizards forward tweeted praise on Sunday for the player-turned-analyst type in the NFL for helping the viewers understand the sport. Kuzma added that they were far superior to their counterparts in the NBA with its “too many clowns and thirst.”

NFL player turned analyst maturity level talking about & analyzing their respected sport is far superior to the NBA guys.. too many clowns and thirst.. those guys help you understand the sport. — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 26, 2021

Kuzma has a great point in that listening to somebody like Tony Romo on CBS Sports or the Manning brothers on “Monday Night Football” can help a football fan learn a lot about the intricacies of the sport. Conversely, many NBA analysts will just yell at you through the television or deliver ridiculous hot takes in an attempt to go viral. Some are even openly envious and harsh towards today’s players.

It is not clear exactly which analysts Kuzma was referring to here. But we do know of one who could not even be bothered to get Kuzma’s name right.